90 Prospects in 90 Days: NC State OL Ikem Ekwonu

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 2: OL Ikem Ekwonu

College: NC State

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 320 lbs

Draft range: Top 5-10

Analysis: What do NFL scouts and GM's love most about prospects these days? Versatility. Ikem Ekwonu's position flexibility of being able to line up at either left tackle or left guard plays a big part in why he is mocked to potentially go in the first five picks. Has a really good understanding of pad level and is very quick off the ball, which is why many like him as a guard. Regardless of how the Panthers see him, if he's still on the board, he's got to be the pick in my opinion.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Very strong and aggressive guard who has started at tackle. Ekwonu is a competitive finisher, consistently creating movement in the run game and possessing the footspeed to pass protect on the interior. Playing with his chest over his toes hurts his balance and he struggles in pass protection on an island. Ekwonu projects as a starting guard early on in his career who will make a difference as a run blocker. Technical fixes should allow him to be a very good NFL starter by his second or third season.

