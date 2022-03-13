90 Prospects in 90 Days: Purdue WR David Bell

Taking a closer look at one of the best receivers coming out of the Big Ten.

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 45: WR David Bell

College: Purdue

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 212

Draft range: 4th

Analysis: Bell is a sure-handed receiver that can become a reliable 3rd down target at the next level. He didn't run very well at the NFL Combine (4.65), but it was expected. He's not a receiver that will take the top off the defense by any means. He does a lot of the dirty work and is actually pretty sound as a blocker on the perimeter.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

David Bell has been one of the most productive receivers in the country over the past three seasons. He came to Purdue and made an immediate impact from the moment he stepped on the field. A technically-refined receiver, Bell makes all the nuances of playing the position look effortless. His feet are silky, body movement is controlled and he is a sudden athlete in and out of breaks. His main concerns stem from his lack of game-breaking, explosive speed to stretch the field vertically. Bell should continue his production in the league, being a top three target for any team he lands on.

