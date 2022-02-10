90 Prospects in 90 Days: Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 14: OL Kenyon Green

College: Texas A&M

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 325

Draft range: Top 15

Analysis: Matt Rhule has said a couple of times that he doesn't like the idea of taking a guard very high in the draft. And given that Green is projected to go somewhere in the middle of the first round, this is certainly a trade back option. Green is a good technician, very solid in pass protection, but the doesn't have elite lateral movement.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Kenyon Green is a thickly built offensive guard at Texas A&M who shows elite traits to be a great pass protector at the next level right off the bat. He relies on extremely good balance and a wide base to give himself the platform to succeed on every down. Only legitimate concern is his somewhat limited athleticism that hinders his ability as a vertical run blocker climbing to the second level.

