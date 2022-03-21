Skip to main content

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Toledo S Tycen Anderson

Taking a closer look at Toledo safety Tycen Anderson.

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 53: S Tycen Anderson

College: Toledo

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 209

Draft range: 4th

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Tycen Anderson is an exciting athlete because of his height and length measurables. For Toledo, he was a versatile safety who was a staple on special teams as well. Anderson plays physical at the line of scrimmage in coverage and has flashy short-area quickness to make plays underneath. He is an overall smooth mover who can play in multiple techniques. Where he lacks, is in his overall awareness and understanding of what he is seeing. There are clearly some mental lapses in understanding route combinations and his instincts can only cover him so much. He must earn the time to learn and develop before taking meaningful snaps at the next level.

