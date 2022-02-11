90 Prospects in 90 Days: Utah LB Devin Lloyd

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 15: LB Devin Lloyd

College: Utah

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 232

Draft range: Top 15

Analysis: Lloyd is a long, athletic linebacker that could be a perfect fit for this Panthers defense. Jermaine Carter is an unrestricted free agent, so the Panthers will need a new Mike linebacker should the Panthers decide to let Carter walk. Lloyd would be a tremendous upgrade and would help bolster the second level of the defense alongside Shaq Thompson at the Will. I usually don't hand out major praise toward a player but Lloyd will be an All-Pro in this league. Very good instincts, sure tackler, and tremendous knowledge of the game.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Devin Lloyd is an impressive linebacker who can play and start at the next level. He fits the part of a blitzing Mike linebacker who gives you enough length as a zone defender. Lloyd uses his length and size well and can play alleys and angles effectively. Lloyd needs to improve in man coverage as he has the movement skills but his eyes are a bit slow. He also needs to improve his balance as he can get thrown around a bit.

