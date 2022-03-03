90 Prospects in 90 Days: Washington State OT Abraham Lucas

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 35: OT Abraham Lucas

College: Washington State

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 332

Draft range: 3rd

Analysis: Lucas has mainly lined up at right tackle during his collegiate career, but if the Panthers like him enough they could find a way to make it work. Whether that's flipping him to the left side or maybe toying with the idea of Moton going over there although that doesn't seem ideal.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Lucas is a massive right tackle that makes up for below-average mobility with his size and length. His straight-line speed and lateral movement will likely keep him on the right side, but he takes a patient approach with a good understanding of the advantages his size and length give him. He’s currently more advanced in pass protection than he is as a run blocker, and his pad level must improve in all facets of his game. He likely fits better in a gap-heavy scheme than a zone-heavy one because of his limited range as an athlete. Still, he has a chance to earn a starting role very early in his career, and with further development, Lucas could be a long-term starter in the NFL.

