90 Prospects in 90 Days: Wyoming LB Chad Muma

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 29: LB Chad Muma

College: Wyoming

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 241

Draft range: 2nd-3rd

Analysis: The Panthers need help at linebacker. Starting Mike Jermaine Carter Jr. is set to become an unrestricted free agent and it doesn't appear that he will be returning in 2022. To save some money for other areas of the roster, the Panthers could opt to let Carter walk and select a linebacker in the draft. Muma fits the bill. Hard-nosed, blue-collar kid that would thrive in Phil Snow's defense. If he makes it to the third round, Carolina will have their eyes on him.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Chad Muma projects to be a quality Mike linebacker at the next level. He brings mental processing, foot quickness, and competitive toughness to the table. Teams will want to use him as a blitzer and spot dropper on passing downs. Muma needs to work on stacking shedding. He is also a very good special teams talent.

