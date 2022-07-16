All 53: LB Damien Wilson Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

LB Damien Wilson

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 243

College: Minnesota

NFL Stats: 381 tackles, 20 TFLs, 17 QB hits, 7 sacks

Projected 2022 Stats:

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Certainly an upgrade over Jermaine Carter but how much of one is to be determined. Wilson was second on the Jaguars in tackles with 106 on the year, trailing only Myles Jack. Not very strong in pass coverage and could be a liability in the middle of the field in obvious passing situations. However, he makes up for it by being a garbage man in the run game cleaning up any mistakes made up front.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Wilson's spot on the 53-man in 2022 should be safe as long as nothing changes with his off-the-field incident that came out a couple of months ago. Regardless, this feels like a one-year bridge to finding the guy they truly want at MIKE.

