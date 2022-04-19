REPORT: Panthers Linebacker Arrested in Texas

Not an ideal situation for the Panthers, marking the second player arrested in the past month.

Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested in Frisco, Texas last week, according to a report by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Per the report, Wilson had shown up to his ex-girlfriend's place drunk after receiving news that the two were breaking up. She stated that Wilson destroyed her patio and that he was threatening to kill her while holding a tire iron.

The Panthers are aware of the arrest and will not comment on the matter at this time. Wilson recently just signed with the Panthers to a two-year, $6.9 million deal.

Wilson is coming off of the best year of his seven-year career, posting career-highs in tackles (106), QB hits (5), tackles for loss (5), sacks (3), pass breakups (5). With Jermaine Carter now with the Kansas City Chiefs, Wilson is slated to become the new starting MIKE linebacker, playing alongside Shaq Thompson at the SAM and Frankie Luvu at the WILL.

He becomes the second member of the Carolina Panthers to be arrested in the past month. Wide receiver Shi Smith was arrested for unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of schedule I/II narcotic, and speeding 16-24 miles per hour over the speed limit back in late March.

