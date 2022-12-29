Ben McAdoo Talks Run Game, Darnold's Development, Baker's Success in L.A. + More

Rushing for over 300 yards vs Lions

"I think the guys came out ready to go. They played hard. When you have that type of production, you have to give everybody credit. Whether it's the line, the tight ends, receivers, Sam getting us in good plays. The backs ran hard, they trusted their courses. It was obviously encouraging."

How well Sam Darnold has protected the ball

"Sam coming in four games into it, each quarterback is a little bit different so we're still working our way through things. Trying to accentuate Sam's strengths and he does a great job running the game for us, managing the game, keeping us in good plays. He does a nice job of letting the offense work for him. We're still working through that. We don't have a lot of time together right now but going into game five with him, it's a little crisper each and every week."

When he saw Darnold develop the patience aspect of his game

"I haven't had a ton of football with him. Four games is such a small sample size but he's a guy we talk about in the offensive room - sometimes we talk about we got to make sure we take our patience pills each week. Let the game come to you. We don't want to chase anything out there. He's been around the block a little bit and he's comfortable in his own skin. And he's at the point in his career I would think where he doesn't feel like he has to go out and chase a bunch of numbers. We just got to make good decisions and give us a chance to win the game."

Baker's success in Los Angeles and what the difference might be from his time in Carolina

"I don't know. I'd have to watch the games. I've had my hands full here but at some point, I'd love to go back and take a look. I did see a couple snaps and he looked really sharp last week."

Facing Tom Brady

"Looks like he could still play for a while, right? He's one of the best, if not the best to ever do it. He's always in the conversation. It seems like he always finds a way to win. The way I look at it is we got to do our job on offense to try to keep him off the field as much as we can and do our part and score enough points to win the game."

