BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Draft Baylor CB Kalon Barnes

The pick is in!

With their final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers took Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes with the 242nd overall pick.

Analysis from the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Super fast, strong corner with good not great athleticism outside of sprinting ability. High school wide receiver turned college corner. Projects as an outside corner with potential nickel flexibility if he can fix his technique in off man and eliminate false steps. It’s easy to tell Barnes is still getting used to playing corner on tape. His eyes veer off the quarterback too often and too soon, leading him to be vulnerable to being broken off with intermediate routes. Patience, footwork, and technique will need to improve greatly for him to be a reliable starter at the next level. Hasn’t been seen with the ball in his hands on returns, but special teams snaps were limited to punt return only.

