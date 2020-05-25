AllPanthers
Carolina Could Be Back to its Winning Ways Sooner Than Later

Schuyler Callihan

Rebuilding is a term that no fan base ever wants to hear. It means that you are expecting your team to lose games and be out of contention for the playoffs for multiple years.

Well under Matt Rhule, this "rebuild" will be a bit different. No, the Panthers aren't going to be a playoff team in 2020 and no one expects that. However, it won't be a complete tank job where the team shows no signs of promise in the near future. This turnaround will likely take half the amount of time it would normally take for a franchise. Rhule as turned two programs around before and knows exactly what needs to be done to right the ship.

With Teddy Bridgewater under center, the Panthers have a capable quarterback of not only winning games, but leading a franchise. They already have their face of the franchise in Christian McCaffrey, and have several weapons at wide receiver. If the offensive line meshes well together early in the rebuild, the offense could turn into one of the best in the league. 

Defensively is where the challenges arise. Aside from Brian Burns, Shaq Thompson, Tre Boston, and Donte Jackson, there are a ton of question marks. That side of the ball is so young, but is filled with so much potential and it all starts with first round pick, Derrick Brown. The Panthers were one of the worst teams against the run a season ago and one step to fixing that is getting a guy who can absorb double teams and open gaps, which is exactly what Brown can do. Other exciting rookies like defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, and safeties Jeremy Chinn and Kenny Robinson give fans hope that the defense can turn it around sooner than expected. 

Defense wins championships, and it seems like that is the only thing that will keep the Panthers from becoming a playoff contender in the next year or so. Playoff appearances will happen as this defense matures and develops. Fortunately for Panthers fans, that might not be such a long wait.

