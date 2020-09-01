Rhule Discusses Possibility of Keeping Three QB's on Panthers' Active Roster

The final week of training camp is officially underway and as of Tuesday morning, the Carolina Panthers are still without a No. 2 quarterback.

Teddy Bridgewater officially locked up the starting spot under center a couple of weeks ago, but the battle between 2019 3rd round draft pick Will Grier and former XFL star P.J. Walker is still ongoing. It is not atypical to have the backup job still up for grabs with a little over a week from the start of the regular season. Head coach Matt Rhule has often stated that he likes how both guys have competed throughout training camp and how they have handled themselves. He also said that Walker probably had a little bit of a leg up on Grier at the start of camp, but Grier has bounced back and has strung together some really good practices.

Monday afternoon, Rhule discussed where his thought process is on the two backups and whether the team will keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

"If we decide to keep three on the active roster, that could be week-to-week. Both guys have done such a great job of battling and again I don't want them thinking that they're battling for two, I want them fighting to go be No. 1. I want them to try to catch Teddy [Bridgewater]. I really like what both guys have done, they bring a lot to the table. If it goes into the season, it goes into the season, but we'll know more on Friday if we are able to keep three guys."

This will be a pivotal week for both guys, especially Walker, who the Panthers don't have as much invested in. The way I see it is they will keep three on the active roster if Walker continues to impress throughout the week and earns the spot. I don't see a scenario of the Panthers keeping just two quarterbacks and Will Grier not being one of the two on the active roster. He has only appeared in 1.5 games and was dealt a tough hand. Now, he understands the backup role and the Joe Brady offense fits his game almost perfectly.

Can P.J. Walker do enough in the final week of camp to secure a spot?

