All Panthers: The Best of 2022

2022 has been a crazy year for the Carolina Panthers and its fans. From being in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes to drafting Matt Corral as the potential future, to trading for Baker Mayfield, to Matt Rhule being fired, to Robbie Anderson's sideline blowup that led to him being traded, to Christian McCaffrey being traded, to the Panthers, somehow being in the mix for the NFC South crown heading into Week 17 - it's been chaos since day one.

With it being the final day of the calendar year, we figured we would take a look back at the top 15 stories on our site from 2022. Clicking on the title will take you to that article.

1. Panthers Trade RB Christian McCaffrey

2. Steve Smith Sr. Reacts to Baker Mayfield Trade

3. What's Next for Cam Newton

4. A Panthers-49ers Trade That Makes Sense for Both Sides

5. WATCH: Cam Newton Exit Interview

6. Panthers Trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

7. Deion Sanders Calls Out Panthers, Nine Other NFL Teams

8. What Would the Panthers Have to Trade Away to Land Jimmy Garoppolo?

9. Panthers Submit Trade Offer for Deshaun Watson

10. Steve Wilks, Robbie Anderson Discuss Went Down on the Sideline

11. Schuyler Callihan's First-Round Mock Draft

12. Monday Morning Thoughts: The Key Card Might Not Work for Much Longer

13. Odds Are 'Slim' That the Panthers and Rock Hill 'Resurrect' Terminated Agreement

14. Matt Rhule Responds to Dan Orlovsky's Analysis on the Panthers 'Giving Away' Plays

15. Everything That Went Wrong During Matt Rhule's Tenure as Head Coach

