CBS Releases Preseason NFL Power Rankings

Where do the Panthers check in?

Just a short couple of months ago, many around the league were very low on this Carolina Panthers team, and rightfully so. Since the addition of QB Baker Mayfield, expectations have heightened with some believing the playoffs are within reach. Or in Kyle Brandt's case, they're now the favorite to win the NFC South.

The folks over at CBS Sports aren't drinking from the same cup as Brandt and that's just fine. The Panthers are A-okay with the underdog role with a select few being in their corner. In CBS Sports' Week 1 NFL Power Rankings, the Panthers check in at No. 24, ranking them just behind the Commanders, Browns, Patriots, and Steelers and just ahead of the Jaguars, Texans, Lions, and Giants.

How they came to the conclusion that the Commanders are four spots better is beyond me. Washington is going to be a tough team to watch in 2022 and may end up with a top-ten pick in next year's draft. 

As for the Panthers, I would maybe slide them up a slot or two but they're in the right neighborhood for a team that has won five games in three consecutive seasons. To gain respect, you have to earn it. The talent is there, the potential is there. Now it's about translating it to wins. Until that happens, Carolina will be viewed as a bottom half of the league team.

