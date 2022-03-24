Daniel Jeremiah Updates Panthers Pick in Latest Mock Draft

From day one of the offseason, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer made it known that the team's primary focus would be fixing the offensive line. By signing right guard Austin Corbett and center Bradley Bozeman, they are off to a terrific start and are well on their way to fulfilling their main goal.

Some believe that the additions to the offensive line open the door for the Panthers to take a chance on a quarterback at No. 6. The named linked to Carolina the most is Liberty's Malik Willis, but Pitt's Kenny Pickett could be in the running as well.