Daniel Jeremiah Updates Panthers Pick in Latest Mock Draft

If Evan Neal were to fall to No.6, the Panthers would be elated.
USATSI_16794456_168388579_lowres

From day one of the offseason, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer made it known that the team's primary focus would be fixing the offensive line. By signing right guard Austin Corbett and center Bradley Bozeman, they are off to a terrific start and are well on their way to fulfilling their main goal.

Some believe that the additions to the offensive line open the door for the Panthers to take a chance on a quarterback at No. 6. The named linked to Carolina the most is Liberty's Malik Willis, but Pitt's Kenny Pickett could be in the running as well.

USATSI_16794465_168388579_lowres

The feeling within the organization is that it's either going to be a quarterback or an offensive tackle. In Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft on NFL.com, he has the Panthers going with Alabama left tackle Evan Neal. In his previous mock draft, Jeremiah had the Panthers taking Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner.

"The Panthers have been doing their homework on the quarterbacks in this class, and I won't be surprised if they go in that direction. However, Neal would be a Day 1 starter up front."

USATSI_17448767_168388579_lowres (1)

For as big as Neal is (6'6", 337 lbs), you would think mobility and lateral movement would be an issue for him. That's not the case. He moves around extremely well for his size and probably much better than he should. He has elite athleticism and that is why he will stick at tackle in the NFL instead of kicking inside to guard. There's a very good chance that he could be the No. 1 pick in the draft, but if he were to somehow fall into the lap of the Panthers, they would call the pick in a heartbeat.

USATSI_17815308_168388579_lowres

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Huge tackle with special athleticism for his size who has started since his true freshman season. Neal has tremendous potential thanks to his foot speed, length and size. He has to refine his technique and play more patiently in pass protection. Overaggressiveness and waist bending causes him to end up on the ground too often. Neal projects as a starting tackle who could develop into one of the best in the league at his position. Early on, he could play inside or be a backup while he works on his technique. 

