Did the Panthers Do the Right Thing in Trading Christian McCaffrey?

If you think the Panthers' offense has been hard to watch through the first six weeks of the season, just wait until you see what it's going to look like now with Christian McCaffrey on the San Francisco 49ers.

Late Thursday night, the Panthers sent the dynamic running back to the 49ers in exchange for a 2nd, 3rd, and 4th round pick in 2023 and a 5th round selection in 2024.

Earlier in the week the Panthers dealt wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals for a couple of future day three picks but because of what happened in Sunday's game, it was expected. The decision to move Anderson didn't signify that a complete rebuild was on its way.

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has been taking phone calls on Christian McCaffrey for some time now, but was not actively looking to trade him. If the right offer came along, which in his mind it did, only then would he move off of the star running back.

Now the question is, was this the right move for the Panthers?

I could really make an argument for either side. Over the past two seasons, McCaffrey played in just ten games due to suffering a number of injuries. Given the fact that he's played in every game this year, now would be the best time to move him and his large contract if you planned on going down this route at some point. Trade him while he's healthy in order to get the max return and for a running back, it's safe to say they got a pretty healthy compensation despite a first round pick not being involved.

All that said, I still believe the Panthers should have held on to McCaffrey. When team owner David Tepper goes out and looks for a new head coach, it's going to be difficult to attract a good candidate here when you're having to build all the way from the ground up. If the Panthers decide to go full blown rebuild and trade other known commodities, then Tepper's search for a new head coach won't be all that smooth.

There are very few coaches out there who will be willing to roll the dice and try to build everything essentially from scratch, especially those who would be a first-time head coach. Most won't want to take a job where it is a clear rebuild and there's a lack of proven resources which could lead to a handful of bad seasons that could not only cost them their job but would potentially prevent them from getting a second chance at being a head coach in the NFL.

At the end of the day, if Tepper hits on the right coach and the Panthers hit on the right quarterback in next year's draft, then everything changes.

