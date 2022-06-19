Donte Jackson on New Contract: 'It Was Always Carolina for Me'

Carolina will be home to Donte Jackson for at least the next three seasons.

The Carolina Panthers and cornerback Donte Jackson agreed to a three-year, $35 million deal earlier this offseason keeping the former 2nd round 2018 NFL Draft pick in Charlotte through the 2024 season.

Jackson met with the media for the first time since signing the contract back in March and professed his love for the city and the organization.

"It's been something I've been dreaming about and working towards since the day that I got here," Jackson said. "Just seeing it all come together and all of the hard work paying off and staying home - a place where I grew to love. It was definitely a dream come true. This has always been home to me. My whole family and everybody are excited."

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said it wasn't necessarily an either-or situation with Jackson and Stephon Gilmore, but financially, it made the most sense to afford the multi-year deal to Jackson who is entering his age 26 season.

After posting his best season in 2021, several teams around the league would have had serious interest in Jackson to a long-term deal. The only problem was that Jackson never entertained the thought of looking elsewhere.

"The Panthers was the only team that I was worried about getting anything done with. I wasn't really focused on testing the market or anything. I knew what it was going to be. I knew this was home. Both me and the franchise agreed that it was going to happen and we knew, it was just we had to work out a few things. It was always Carolina for me."

