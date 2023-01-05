Holcomb Talks Saints, Norman, Breakout Player + More

Marquis Haynes Sr. finishing the season strong

"He has tremendous athletic ability - speed, burst, he can come off the ball. When he gets a great jump on the snap, he has a good chance of beating an offensive tackle around the edge. I think he's just kind of gotten into a rhythm, get into a flow, and with that comes tremendous confidence in his ability. I think he's doing a nice job of studying tape, studying the offensive line and the challenges that present themselves."

If he thinks Josh Norman will be a factor this week

"I do. I think another week of preparation, conditioning, and all of those things in our system...he's more equipped this week to help us and play more reps for us this week."

If he would want Norman back next year if he and the staff return

"I love Josh. I love his demeanor. I love the way he plays the game. I love his approach. His study habits. What he brings to the defensive back room just in terms of leadership and all of those things. We'll see at the end of the season. That's not really my place right now. But obviously, I love Josh and think he adds value to us."

Breakout player this year

"I think Frankie Luvu has had a heck of a year. He missed a couple games early on in the year but the tenacity and the speed in which he plays the game, I think he's been a factor for us in the run game and in the pass game. I think coming into the season, not a lot of people knew about Uce and he's had a really positive impact on our defense this year."

Sam Franklin making plays at safety

"Sam's in our rotation. We have some packages for him that we feel like he can contribute for us on defense. And as he continues to grow into that role, because when he first came here, we spent time with him coached him as a big nickel, linebacker type of guy and then he transitioned to safety. So seeing the game from back there and that scope, the more and more reps that he gets with his athleticism and range and ball skills, he's going to continue to grow and improve. I'm excited about Sam."

