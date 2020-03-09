How The Panthers Should Address The Tight End Position

For nearly the past decade, this organization didn't have anything to worry about at the tight end position, thanks to three-time Pro Bowler Greg Olsen. However, with nagging injuries on Olsen's side and a limited salary cap on the Panthers' side, it was time for the two to part ways.

It is seemingly clear that the Panthers still have decisions to make at the tight end position. How the team will be able to address it may be one of the most important keys to success in the 2020 season.

Greg Olsen's former backup, Ian Thomas, has shown some promise since he was chosen in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. During his past two seasons, Thomas has recorded a total of 469 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His 6'3", 260-pound frame has also been helpful for the team's running game, which has definitely been a source of success for this offense.

The team could put Thomas in a starting role, or they could find another replacement for Olsen through free agency or the draft.

With a limited salary cap, it may be difficult for the Panthers to cash out on a tight end that was as good, if not better, than Greg Olsen. While it would be nice for them to steal Austin Hooper from the Falcons, it is also highly unrealistic. If the Panthers want to find a quality tight end for a reasonable amount, it would make the most sense to select one through the draft.

If the Panthers are looking for a solid tight end through the draft, there is a solid chance that they will select a quality player. According to this Sports Illustrated pre-draft analysis, there is a lot of talent for Marty Hurney to navigate through. The Panthers probably won't (and shouldn't) use their No. 7 overall pick on a tight end, but it seems likely for the team to select one through one of the later rounds, like LSU's Thaddeus Moss for example.

It's looking like the Panthers should either fully commit to Ian Thomas or find their next Greg Olsen in the 2020 NFL Draft.

