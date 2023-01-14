How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Chargers at Jaguars

Getting you set for today's Wild Card game.

Information on today's game can be seen below.

Wild Card Round

Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

Chargers vs Jaguars score prediction

TIAA Bank Stadium, 8:25 p.m. EST

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: NBC (Al Michaels, Tony Dungy)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Chargers on TuneIn, Jaguars on TuneIn

LIVE UPDATES: Follow Charger Report publisher Nicholas Cothrel & Jaguar Report publisher John Shipley.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.