How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Chargers at Jaguars
Getting you set for today's Wild Card game.
Information on today's game can be seen below.
Wild Card Round
Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
Chargers vs Jaguars score prediction
TIAA Bank Stadium, 8:25 p.m. EST
How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates
TV: NBC (Al Michaels, Tony Dungy)
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Chargers on TuneIn, Jaguars on TuneIn
LIVE UPDATES: Follow Charger Report publisher Nicholas Cothrel & Jaguar Report publisher John Shipley.
