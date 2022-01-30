How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of 49ers vs Rams
Getting you set for tonight's playoff game
Information on today's game can be seen below.
Championship Round
San Francisco 49ers (12-7) at Los Angeles Rams (14-5)
49ers vs Rams score prediction
SoFi Stadium, 6:30 p.m. EST
How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates
TV: FOX (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: AM590, 49ers on TuneIn
LIVE UPDATES: Follow SI Rams publisher Nick Cothrel & SI 49ers publisher Grant Cohn
