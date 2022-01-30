How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of 49ers vs Rams

Getting you set for tonight's playoff game

Information on today's game can be seen below.

Championship Round

San Francisco 49ers (12-7) at Los Angeles Rams (14-5)

49ers vs Rams score prediction

SoFi Stadium, 6:30 p.m. EST

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: FOX (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: AM590, 49ers on TuneIn

LIVE UPDATES: Follow SI Rams publisher Nick Cothrel & SI 49ers publisher Grant Cohn

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.