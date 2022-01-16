How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Eagles at Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles will kick off our Wild Card Sunday, the first of three games on the day. These two teams met earlier this season in which the Bucs won 28-22. In that game, Tom Brady completed 34 of 42 passes for 297 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The Eagles really struggled offensively amounting a grand total of 213 yards. Tampa also dominated the time of possession, nearly doubling the Eagles, 39:56-20:04.

Information on today's game can be seen below.

Wild Card Round

Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)

Eagles vs Buccaneers score prediction

Raymond James Stadium, 1:05 p.m. EST

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: FOX (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, & Tom Rinaldi)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Buccaneers Radio Network, Philadelphia Eagles Live Radio

LIVE UPDATES: Follow SI Eagles publisher Ed Kracz & SI Buccaneers publisher Zach Goodall

