How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Broncos

Getting you set for this week's Carolina Panthers game
Week 14

Carolina Panthers (4-8) vs Denver Broncos (4-8)

Bank of America Stadium, 1 p.m

Quick Preview

The Panthers will look to get back in the win column this Sunday after a heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings two weeks ago. Coming out of the bye week, the Panthers added eight players to the reserve/COVID-19 list, including several key players. The Broncos had their fair share of COVID issues a couple of weeks back when the entire QB room was deemed ineligible due to positive tests or contact tracing. The team had to call up practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton to take snaps at quarterback. 

Although both of these teams are far out of contention for a playoff spot, there is still a lot to play for. Each team would like to finish the season strong and ride some momentum into next season.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Sherree Burruss)

Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Listen: WFNZ on the Radio.com app 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (pregame show), WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

Live updates: Follow @SI_Panthers or @Callihan_ on Twitter

