How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Seahawks at 49ers
Getting you set for today's Wild Card game.
Information on today's game can be seen below.
Wild Card Round
Seattle Seahawks (9-8) vs San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
Seahawks vs 49ers score prediction
Levi's Stadium, 4:30 p.m. EST
How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates
TV: FOX (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston)
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Seahawks on TuneIn, 49ers on TuneIn
LIVE UPDATES: Follow All Seahawks publisher Corbin K. Smith & All 49ers publisher Grant Cohn.
