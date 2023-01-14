How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Seahawks at 49ers

Getting you set for today's Wild Card game.

Information on today's game can be seen below.

Wild Card Round

Seattle Seahawks (9-8) vs San Francisco 49ers (13-4)

Seahawks vs 49ers score prediction

Levi's Stadium, 4:30 p.m. EST

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: FOX (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Seahawks on TuneIn, 49ers on TuneIn

LIVE UPDATES: Follow All Seahawks publisher Corbin K. Smith & All 49ers publisher Grant Cohn.

