Is Brian Burns Considering a Number Change?

The stud defensive end could be sporting a new look in 2021.

Earlier this week, Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore made it official by switching from No. 12 to No. 2. Since Moore made it official, a couple of other Panthers have hinted at a new jersey number including running back Christian McCaffrey and now, Brian Burns.

Defensive end Brian Burns posted a photoshopped picture on his Instagram story of him in a No. 9 Panthers jersey. Could this mean he is considering a switch out of his current No. 53 jersey? Burns wore No. 99 during his college days at Florida State.

Photo via Brian Burns' Instagram: @brianburns99

The NFL eased up on jersey number restrictions this offseason by allowing players to choose from a wider range of numbers.

The expanded jerseys will allow running backs, tight ends, fullbacks, H-backs, and wide receivers to wear numbers 1-49 and 80-89; defensive backs can choose from 1-49; linebackers 1-59 and 90-99; offensive linemen 50-79; and defensive linemen 50-79 and 90-99. QBs, kickers, and punters will remain in 1-19

