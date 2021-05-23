Is Brian Burns Considering a Number Change?
Earlier this week, Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore made it official by switching from No. 12 to No. 2. Since Moore made it official, a couple of other Panthers have hinted at a new jersey number including running back Christian McCaffrey and now, Brian Burns.
Defensive end Brian Burns posted a photoshopped picture on his Instagram story of him in a No. 9 Panthers jersey. Could this mean he is considering a switch out of his current No. 53 jersey? Burns wore No. 99 during his college days at Florida State.
The NFL eased up on jersey number restrictions this offseason by allowing players to choose from a wider range of numbers.
The expanded jerseys will allow running backs, tight ends, fullbacks, H-backs, and wide receivers to wear numbers 1-49 and 80-89; defensive backs can choose from 1-49; linebackers 1-59 and 90-99; offensive linemen 50-79; and defensive linemen 50-79 and 90-99. QBs, kickers, and punters will remain in 1-19
