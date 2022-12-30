Jaycee Horn Ruled Out vs Buccaneers

Carolina will be down one of their top defenders on Sunday.

As expected, Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn will not be available for this week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Horn broke his wrist in last week's win over the Detroit Lions and underwent successful surgery on Tuesday. According to interim head coach Steve Wilks, there is a chance that Horn could return this season as he will be re-evaluated in 10-12 days - from this past Tuesday.

Horn could get the wrist clubbed up and play in the regular season finale against New Orleans but it will solely depend on the severity of the pain and if he feels he's able to play with it.

Keith Taylor Jr. will start in Horn's place while Josh Norman will work his way into the rotation throughout the day.

