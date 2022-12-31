Keys to the Game: Panthers at Buccaneers

Carolina's playoff hopes will either live for another week or come to an abrupt end when they square off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. What exactly do the Panthers need to do in order to keep those postseason dreams alive? Here are my three keys to the game.

Make Tom Brady beat you

No, I did not start my New Year's Eve festivities while writing this. I promise. It sounds crazy to say, but Al Holcomb's defense has to eliminate Tampa Bay's run game, which they did in the previous matchup earlier this season. The Bucs have struggled to establish any sort of a run game all year long, but when they do, they become that much more difficult to beat. Eliminate the run game and make Tampa Bay one-dimensional.

100+ yards on the ground

The Panthers are 5-1 when rushing for over 100 yards under Steve Wilks, with the only loss being the overtime game against the Atlanta Falcons. When Carolina really gets things churning on the ground and rushes for over 180 yards, they're a perfect 3-0. When they fail to eclipse the 100-yard mark, the Panthers are 0-4. It's pretty simple. Run the ball well and win the game.

Safe Sam is good Sam

In four starts this year, Sam Darnold has yet to turn the ball over. Did the time on the sideline help him see the game differently? It sure seems like it. He's doing a much better job of protecting the football and not just throwing one up to avoid a sack. When the rushing game is as good as it is and the defense is getting stops, it's okay to take a sack, even on third down. Another clean day from Darnold will go a long way in giving Carolina a chance to win the game.

