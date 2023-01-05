McAdoo Discusses Practice Squad WR, Corral's 'Redshirt Year' + More

What he likes about WR Preston Williams

"First of all, these practice squad guys, they come and they work their tails off. Sometimes they even play both ways in practice and on special teams and they give it up for you, put a lot of miles on and Preston is one of those guys. When you have a guy like that that has a nice skillset to him, you'd like to throw him out there if you can and give him an opportunity to go show what he can do and just take a look at him in your system. A lot of times they could be running cards doing the opponent look stuff, so it's just good to get a look at him in practice and maybe in a game. He's certainly been a big part of this team this season even though he wasn't on the active roster."

Preston Williams' skillset

"He's like throwing to an aircraft carrier. He's a big man. He's got a big catch radius. He's quarterback friendly that way. So, anytime you get a guy like that, he's always open."

What he's learned about Matt Corral

"I mean first things first he's spent a lot of time getting healthy and he's still working through that. He's in all the meetings and we give him assignments to do to help the starter get ready each and every week. That helps keep him engaged. He's at practice. Practices calling it. Practices the adjustments. He's in all the protection meetings. He's in everything we do unless there's something medically he needs to take care of. Until you get him back on the field, you really don't know but I'm sure this season will help him and benefit him in the long run."

If Steve Wilks is an NFL head coach

"He is an NFL head coach. He's doing the job. He's doing it at a high level. Nothing but respect for him. I mean, to be able to navigate these waters isn't easy, especially right off the get-go. I think he's done a tremendous job. He's a football man. He's old school but he's able to relate to the players. He's steady and he's firm. He was the right guy at the right time."

