NFL Score Predictions - Week 18

Panthers at Saints

"Don't allow it to get in the way whatever it may be." That has been one of Steve Wilks' favorite mantras throughout this season as this team has constantly dealt with distractions. This week's distraction? It is the final game of the season with the playoffs out of reach. Do they want to just show up and go through the motions? Or do they want to finish this thing out strong and do something they haven't done since 2017? Sweeping a division opponent. Me, personally, I think Wilks will have this group ready to go and finds a way to lead them to victory.

Prediction: Panthers 27, Saints 24.

Buccaneers at Falcons

The Bucs have clinched the division and have locked in their seeding for the NFC playoffs but they are expected to play all of their starters, including QB Tom Brady. They view this as an opportunity to build off of last week's win over Carolina and ride that into the postseason. I don't see Atlanta having much interest in this one.

Prediction: Buccaneers 28, Falcons 17.

Patriots at Bills

Playing not even a full week after what happened to Damar Hamlin has to be a difficult thing for this Buffalo team to go through. However, the recent good news should help uplift the team's spirits. I've got the Bills winning this one for No. 3. It just feels right.

Prediction: Bills 20, Patriots 9.

Vikings at Bears

On paper, this should be a blowout. For whatever reason, I don't see Minnesota pulling away and in fact, I think they struggle for much of the afternoon before hitting a game-winning field goal in the final two minutes.

Prediction: Vikings 17, Bears 14.

Ravens at Bengals

The Bengals have locked up the division and Lamar Jackson won't be playing in this one, so this game loses its juice quite a bit. Baltimore jumps out to a 14-0 lead but gives up 24 unanswered.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Ravens 14.

Texans at Colts

Talk about a snoozefest, well, here you are. I don't think either fanbase cares to tune in for this game and heck, at this point, they're probably rooting for a loss. Give me the Colts, I guess.

Prediction: Colts 16, Texans 13.

Jets at Dolphins

Miami has fallen off in a big way, losing five straight games. That will extend to six this Sunday, but crazily enough Miami will still clinch a spot in the playoffs thanks to the result below.

Prediction: Jets 24, Dolphins 18.

Browns at Steelers

Can Mike Tomlin continue his streak of winning football as an NFL head coach? Nope. The Cleveland Browns play spoiler, eliminating the Steelers from playoff contention and handing Tomlin his first-ever losing season.

Prediction: Browns 21, Steelers 20.

Chargers at Broncos

The Chargers are resting their starters in Week 18 but my goodness, this Broncos team is a complete mess. I'll lean toward Denver but I can't say I have a ton of confidence in this pick.

Prediction: Broncos 17, Chargers 13.

Giants at Eagles

Brian Daboll isn't risking it for a meaningless game and is resting just about everybody. The Eagles win this one with ease.

Prediction: Eagles 34, Giants 6.

Cardinals at 49ers

San Fran could fall to the No. 3 seed with a loss this Sunday, so this is a very important game for them. I don't see how Arizona is going to have what it takes to keep up with this potent Niner attack. Christian McCaffrey runs for 150 and three scores.

Prediction: 49ers 41, Cardinals 13.

Rams at Seahawks

My final score prediction looks a lot closer than what this game will actually be. The Rams will score 10 points in garbage time to make it look respectable. This game is Seattle's from the moment the ball is kicked off.

Prediction: Seahawks 30, Rams 23.

Cowboys at Commanders

Dallas won't be resting anyone in Week 18 as the No. 1 seed in the NFC is still up for grabs. A loss could see them tumble to No. 5. It won't be pretty but the Cowboys get the job done.

Prediction: Cowboys 28, Commanders 26.

Lions at Packers

Just when it looked like we would have a playoff not featuring Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady in the NFC, we end up getting both. The way these two got here is not conventional, but hey, all that matters is you get in.

Prediction: Packers 21, Lions 10.

