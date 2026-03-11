Carolina Panthers Addition of Ex-Saints Center Nets Excellent Grade

Free agency has been busy for the Carolina Panthers so far, and the highlights have been on defense, primarily with the signings of LB Devin Lloyd and OLB/EDGE Jaelan Phillips.

There’s one signing that the Panthers made that’s flying under the radar, though, and it’s looked at as one of the best signings Carolina could make. While all the headlines in free agency are about the two defensive signings that the Panthers made, Carolina also found themselves a solid offensive line piece, in former Saints center Luke Fortner.

Panthers Find Their New Center

Luke Fortner signed a one-year, $4.75 million deal with Carolina on Tuesday, after his one-year stint with the Panthers' division rival, the New Orleans Saints.

Bleacher Report’s NFL staff released their grades for free agency signings and trades from day two of the legal tampering period, and one of the highest grades on the list was the Panthers signing of Fortner, grading it an A-.

Get to know your Carolina Panther: C Luke Fortner



Luke Fortner was born on May 15, 1998 in Cleveland, Ohio. He grew up in Sylvania, Ohio and attended Sylvania Northview High School.



Luke Fortner committed to Kentucky as a guard, but would make the switch to center during his… pic.twitter.com/zkkgTbOHfb — Keb (@ihatekeb) March 10, 2026

Before his time in New Orleans, Fortner was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round of the 2022 draft, the same draft class as the newest Panthers linebacker, Devin Lloyd.

Fortner has experience at both center and left guard in his career. His whole pro career has been at center, while five of his six seasons at Kentucky were played at left guard. The A-grade is more than appropriate for the Panthers' signing of Fortner; he's a cost-efficient but reliable center who was desperately needed after that position became a hole on the Panthers' roster.

Why Fortner Was Needed

Fortner isn’t a free agency name that’s going to pop off NFL fans’ screens, but it was much needed for Carolina after losing Cade Mays to the Lions. Fortner allowed only three sacks on the season last year in the 10 games he started.

Luke Fortner isn’t flashy, but he’s experienced. 50+ career games and solid pass protection last season. Low-risk move to patch the center spot. https://t.co/zTj0vIGowB — Roppstar92_ (@Roppstar92) March 10, 2026

Fortner took advantage of his starting time in New Orleans, allowing just a 4.8% pressure rate. Fortner also has playoff experience, as he started for the Jaguars in his rookie year and helped them beat the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023.

How the Panthers Can Further Improve the Offensive Line

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Signing Portner is a great start, especially with the experience he has at multiple different slots of the offensive line, but he’ll operate at center, and the Panthers still need to find themselves another body on the line, as Ikem Ekwonu is still recovering from his torn patellar tendon injury.

This is where the NFL draft comes in. There are a lot of OL prospects who can be serviceable on day one for the Panthers, guys like Kadyn Proctor who can fill the left tackle void. Spencer Fano is also a potential great fit for Carolina if he’s still on the board at 19th overall.