Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

OFFICIAL: Panthers WR DJ Moore Changes Jersey Number

DJ Moore will be sporting a new look in 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

Earlier this week, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey posted on Instagram a picture of him in a No. 5 jersey, hinting that he could be switching out of No. 22. Friday evening, the Panthers tweeted out some photos that suggest wide receiver DJ Moore is making a number change as well - to No. 2.

Moments after the tweet, the team released that Moore has officially switched to No. 2

The NFL eased up on jersey number restrictions this offseason by allowing players to choose from a wider range of numbers.

The expanded jerseys will allow running backs, tight ends, fullbacks, H-backs, and wide receivers to wear numbers 1-49 and 80-89; defensive backs can choose from 1-49; linebackers 1-59 and 90-99; offensive linemen 50-79; and defensive linemen 50-79 and 90-99. QBs, kickers, and punters will remain in 1-19.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

DJ Moore
GM Report

OFFICIAL: Panthers WR DJ Moore Changes Jersey Number

USATSI_15247692_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Way-Too-Early Projection of the Panthers' 53-Man Roster

USATSI_15224637_168388579_lowres
GM Report

What Are the Odds: 2021 Over/Under Win Totals for the Panthers

Untitled design
GM Report

PFF Excludes DJ Moore & Robby Anderson From Top WRs List

USATSI_13874631_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Cap Space Update & Available Free Agents

USATSI_13741254_168388579_lowres
GM Report

ESPN Releases Post-Draft Power Rankings

USATSI_13615421_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Is Christian McCaffrey Hinting at a Jersey Number Change?

zoom_3
GM Report

WATCH: Daviyon Nixon Discusses Learning Panthers' Defense, Adjusting to NFL