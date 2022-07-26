Skip to main content

Panthers CB Kalon Barnes Rated One of the Fastest Players in Madden 23

Boogie Barnes can flat-out run.

Last week, Madden 23 released its full player ratings and Carolina Panthers rookie cornerback Kalon Barnes was rated as the 2nd-fastest player in the entire game.

Barnes totaled 69 tackles, 14 pass breakups, and three interceptions during his four years in Waco with the Baylor Bears. Given how talented and deep the Panthers' cornerback room is, Barnes will likely make his impact only special teams as a gunner or return specialist. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine with a 4.23 forty. 

Analysis on Barnes from the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Super fast, strong corner with good not great athleticism outside of sprinting ability. High school wide receiver turned college corner. Projects as an outside corner with potential nickel flexibility if he can fix his technique in off man and eliminate false steps. It’s easy to tell Barnes is still getting used to playing corner on tape. His eyes veer off the quarterback too often and too soon, leading him to be vulnerable to being broken off with intermediate routes. Patience, footwork, and technique will need to improve greatly for him to be a reliable starter at the next level. Hasn’t been seen with the ball in his hands on returns, but special teams snaps were limited to punt return only.

