Panthers Choose to Make No Moves at Trading Deadline

The NFL trading deadline has officially come and gone as teams had until 4 p.m. today to make any last minute moves for the remainder of the season.

The Carolina Panthers (3-5) weren't expected to be buyers at the deadline but there was some speculation that the team would maybe look to add some defensive help or maybe even add a pass-catching tight end to go alongside Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz. But with where the Panthers are cap-wise (not good) and the lack of pieces they are willing to move in order to make a deal, it made sense that GM Marty Hurney decided to not make any moves.

If you look at the makeup of the Panthers' roster, it's a lot of very young players that they are looking to build around or cheaper veterans like Zach Kerr, Michael Schofield, Juston Burris, and so on that aren't going to be on the radar for contending teams. So that narrows it down to giving away draft picks, which is something you don't necessarily want to start doing when trying to rebuild a franchise.

Carolina has made vast improvement in some areas, but are still searching for answers in others. Hurney and the Panthers will have more flexibility this off-season in free agency which will help and will likely have a top ten or top 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

