Panthers Have Had Discussions with Free Agent CB Stephon Gilmore

With Jackson locked up for the next three years and Horn, Henderson, Thomas-Oliver, and Pride still on rookie contracts, it's already a pretty full room. I'd imagine that they see the future of the secondary being a mixture of Jackson, Horn, and Henderson, so will Carolina be interested in bringing back Gilmore essentially pushing Henderson down the depth chart?



Time will tell, but when Fitterer spoke with reporters on Friday, he left the possibility still on the table, much like he is doing with Cam Newton.

"Yeah. As a matter of fact, Dan Morgan and I and our wives were at dinner last Friday night and Steph came up and met us and brought his son up. We just had dinner, we talked and the door is still open. It was a really good talk and much like Cam, he's looking for the right situation and these guys are highly competitive guys. They want to start. They want to win. They want to compete at the highest level. But the door is open for us."