Panthers HC Matt Rhule Has Highest Odds to be Fired in 2022

After posting back-to-back five-win seasons in his first two years on the job as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, the pressure is officially on for Matt Rhule to show progress in 2022.

The defense took a major step forward in 2021, finishing near the top or at the top of every defensive statistical category. However, the other side of the ball was a hot mess. From the offensive line to shoddy quarterback play to Christian McCaffrey being injured, and DJ Moore being the only reliable receiver, the Panthers struggled mightily on that side of the ball.

Carolina drafted left tackle Ikem Ekwonu 6th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft and signed Bradley Bozeman and Austin Corbett in free agency to shore up the offensive line. Unfortunately, the quarterback position is still a problem.

As of today, Sam Darnold would once again be the team's starting quarterback but there is a possibility that GM Scott Fitterer makes a trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield. Although Mayfield wouldn't ensure the Panthers a chance to make the playoffs this fall, he at least provides them a chance to compete.

Team owner David Tepper voiced his support of Matt Rhule to the media earlier this offseason stating, "I want to thank Matt and compliment him for the real progress towards a winning season. I want to compliment him on assembling a new staff that brings a lot more experience than we had, including two former head coaches. I think that has to be recognized. It hasn't been recognized enough in the press. I believe in Matt and he has my full support."

That said, it all comes down to wins and losses at the end of the day and if real progress isn't being put on display in 2022, Rhule could be out of a job.

According to BetOnline, Rhule has the best odds of getting fired in 2022 at +300.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.