Panthers Owner David Tepper Comments on Possibility of a New Stadium

It looks like Bank of America Stadium will continue to be the home of the Panthers for the foreseeable future.

Bank of America Stadium has been home to the Carolina Panthers since its inception into the league. Construction for the stadium began on April 22nd, 1994, and has seen a few facelifts since it was originally completed.

In the summer of 2018, Panthers' founder Jerry Richardson officially sold the team to David Tepper for $2.2 billion - an NFL record. Since Tepper became the owner of the franchise, there has been a lot of speculation on whether or not he will keep the team in Charlotte and build a new stadium or move the team to Rock Hill, SC and build the new stadium there.

Tuesday evening, Tepper met with the media following a ceremony in which Tepper and the Panthers gave a combined $700,000 to Rock Hill's Miracle Park. There, he was asked about the possibility of building a new stadium.

"There's no way in hell that I would build a dome stadium in Charlotte, especially after COVID. The weather is too beautiful and if anything shows you, it's an advantage to have that kind of building. At some point, that building [Bank of America Stadium] will fall down. I've said it before and I'll say it again; I'm not building the stadium alone. The community is going to have to want it. If I'm a third, the community is a third, and if other people or PSL guys are a third, we can do it. It's a partnership and if people don't want it, they don't want it. I don't want to force it on anybody. I'm not going to force it on anybody. In the meantime, we'll just try to make the building we have the best possible building we can have. We'll continue to make different changes there and different enhancements."

