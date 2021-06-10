Panthers' QB Coach Sean Ryan Talks Darnold's Development + Backup Battle

First-year quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan met with the media Thursday to discuss how each of the three quarterbacks is progressing in OTAs.

RE: What is your process of developing QBs

"The process would be like every other quarterback that I've ever worked with which is in my opinion, you always start from the feet up. That's what I believe in. I think when your feet are right and your lower half is correct, there's a really good chance that the ball is going to go in the right spot so we work a ton on that. We're learning new verbiage and new language and trying to get that to be second nature so that we can just go out and process and make good decisions. That's really the goal for the entire room - get better every day."

RE: Darnold's documented struggles

"We all know he's got talent. Coach Brady has talked about it, Coach Rhule. It's evident to see. I just worry about what I see here and it's general to quarterback play. It's our mechanics, our decision-making, and that's what we're doing with him."

RE: Darnold now vs when he came out of college

"Yeah, I think he's probably more seasoned and probably three years against NFL defenses have forced him to probably improve even more in his football intelligence and decision-making.

RE: Strength they want Darnold to take advantage of

"I think first and foremost it's arm talent. He's got that. Number two it's competitiveness and toughness which you've got to have at that position. Then it's being in the classroom, being a football junkie, watching film, dissecting film, talking ball. When you have those things, you have a lot to work with.

RE: How you would evaluate the rest of the QB room

"I think they're doing well. To me, when you combine two things like desire and talent, and when these guys are dedicated to their craft which these guys are and they stay in the room and they work extra, they do extra. When they do that and they have talent which both of those other guys do [Will Grier & P.J. Walker], when you've got that, then you can work with these guys. They're younger players in terms of playing experience in this league but when you have those things, you can work with them."

RE: How to improve Darnold's decision-making

"Again, I think it's just about adding the concepts, this is our progression vs the certain defensive look in this concept and you do it over and over again and again and again until it's ingrained."

RE: If Grier and Walker is a competition

"I view them as the same as the other 90 guys that are out here. It's all a competition. We're just trying to get better every day but yes, certainly it's a competition for all of us."

