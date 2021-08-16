Sports Illustrated home
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Ranked in NFL Top 100 List

Carolina star running back ranked but maybe just a little too low on the NFL Top 100.
Author:
Publish date:

Just a couple of months removed from being ranked the 30th best player in the NFL on Pro Football Focus, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey checks in at No. 44 on the NFL Top 100 which is voted on by the players.

I thought naming 29 players that are better than McCaffrey was a tough ask, let alone 43. I guess the recency bias starts to set in when you miss 13 games in one season, a lot of people, players included, tend to forget about you. 

McCaffrey is not only one of the best running backs in the NFL but one of the best playmakers in the league. He and Saints running back Alvin Kamara have are in their own league. Each of them is so dynamic with the ball in their hands and can be major factors in the passing game as well.

Let's not forget, McCaffrey's last full season he went over the 1,000-yard mark in both rushing and receiving. This is something that has only been accomplished three times in the history of the NFL. Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk were the others to achieve that feat.

If we put last year's injuries aside and evaluate on pure talent, McCaffrey would be a top 10-15 player in the league.

