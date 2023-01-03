PODCAST: Has Steve Wilks Done Enough to Earn the Panthers' Head Coaching Job?

Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, Sports Illustrated Beat Writer Schuyler Callihan and Panthers' all-time leading rusher Jonathan Stewart.

The guys recap the Panthers' 30-24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that knocks them out of playoff contention, what's next for the Panthers? Open Mailbag...we answer your hot takes and comments about the Panthers live! Is Steve Wilks the next Head Coach of the Panthers? What is the Panthers' biggest priority going into the offseason?

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.