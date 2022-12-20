Quick Hits: Injury Updates on Corners, Thoughts on Detroit's Offense + More

CB CJ Henderson (ankle) being a full participant at practice today

"He was out there. He was moving around well. He looked good. No setbacks, so we'll see exactly how it goes day-to-day."

Lions offense

"I give all credit to Coach Campbell. He has those guys playing at a high level in all three phases. Offensively, those guys do a great job of running the football. When you look at their offensive line, probably when the ballot comes out, they're probably going to have at least two, maybe three All-Pro players which is very impressive."

Any concern with Jaycee Horn's injury

"From what I saw today I feel pretty good. But you know, it is day-to-day so we'll see exactly how it goes."

Outlook for Andre Roberts coming back

"The outlook is hopefully we can get him back on the field as quickly as possible. We've gone through this process throughout the year. We know what he can do just off past history. So, any kind of spark in the kicking game for us, particularly in the return game is going to be special. Hopefully, we can get him back out there soon."

