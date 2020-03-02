AllPanthers
Report: Panthers "Likely" to let Dontari Poe Walk

Schuyler Callihan

According to a report from ProFootballTalk.com, the Carolina Panthers are not likely to pick up the 2020 team option on veteran defensive lineman Dontari Poe.

The Panthers were set to owe Poe $9.8 million, which will now raise the team's available cap space to roughly $44.3 million. Aside from being a financial burden, Poe hasn't lived up to his expectations and the Panthers would be making the wise choice in letting Poe walk. 

During his two years with Carolina, he struggled to produce at the same level that he did earlier in his career when he was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2019, Poe totaled 22 tackles, four sacks and seven tackles for loss. Obviously not the most earth shattering numbers and bringing him back would be mind-boggling. Poe is a solid player, but perhaps it is best that the two parties split and go in different directions.

Carolina also holds the No. 7 pick in the upcoming 2020 draft and could have their eyes set on Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown. 

