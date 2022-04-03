Skip to main content

Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers 2022 7-Round Mock Draft 6.0

A full projection of Panthers picks.

Each Sunday, I'll be releasing a new Carolina Panthers seven-round mock draft. With it being the first week of April, I will now be projecting some trades in future mock drafts. This week, I have the Panthers staying put at No. 6. 

RD 1, Pick 6: QB Malik Willis (Liberty)

USATSI_17820080_168388579_lowres

When Scott Fitterer said "you can't stop swinging" on quarterbacks, that told me a lot about what he wants to do with the 6th overall pick. Now, sure, it could be a bit of a bluff but I do think there is some truth to it. Willis has the most potential of any quarterback in this class and it would add competition to the QB room. Fitterer stated that they would indeed add another quarterback and with the remaining options left in free agency, I think they would be better served to take a chance on a talent like Willis. 

RD 4, Pick 137: LB D'Marco Jackson (Appalachian State)

USATSI_17838832_168388579_lowres

Jackson exploded for 119 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, six sacks, one interception, and five pass breakups this past season up the road in Boone. The Panthers have to defend the run better and this is Jackson's specialty, hence the high number of TFLs. A good rotational player that could emerge into a starter by year two or three.

RD 5, Pick 144: EDGE Deangelo Malone (Western Kentucky)

USATSI_17836617_168388579_lowres (1)

High-level production in college that I see translating to the NFL. Malone has the build of a hybrid rush end/outside linebacker that could slide into the same spot Haason Reddick played this past season. He won't start right away, but will certainly be ready to contribute as a rookie. During his career at Western Kentucky, Malone racked up 59 tackles for loss and 32.5 sacks.

RD 5, Pick 149: OL Thayer Munford (Ohio State)

USATSI_16581037_168388579_lowres

After choosing Willis over a tackle in the first round, I have the Panthers addressing the offensive line here in the 5th. Munford has some positional flexibility being able to play tackle and guard. Considering the Panthers are unsure where exactly Brady Christensen best fits, it wouldn't be a bad idea to take a guy that can do both as well. 

RD 6, Pick 199: WR Justyn Ross (Clemson)

USATSI_17913503_168388579_lowres

Ross posted 1,000 yards receiving as a true freshman and followed that up with 865 yards in year two. Unfortunately, he missed the entire 2020 season due to a neck and spinal issue. Had that not popped up, we'd likely be talking about Ross as one of the top receivers in this draft class. If he can stay healthy, this would be great value here in the fifth round. 

RD 7, Pick 242: S Leon O'Neal Jr. (Texas A&M)

USATSI_17018814_168388579_lowres

Coming out of high school, O'Neal was one of the top-ranked prospects in the country. He didn't quite live up to the hype but still had a very productive collegiate career. Hard-hitting, physical safety that would fit well in the back end of this Panthers defense. 

