Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers 2022 7-Round Mock Draft 7.0

RD 1, Pick 6: QB Malik Willis (Liberty)

When Scott Fitterer said "you can't stop swinging" on quarterbacks, that told me a lot about what he wants to do with the 6th overall pick. Now, sure, it could be a bit of a bluff but I do think there is some truth to it. Willis has the most potential of any quarterback in this class and it would add competition to the QB room. Fitterer stated that they would indeed add another quarterback and with the remaining options left in free agency, I think they would be better served to take a chance on a talent like Willis.

RD 4, Pick 137: OL Alec Lindstrom (Boston College)

By taking a quarterback in the first round and passing on a tackle, the Panthers can now add a true center in the middle rounds and keep Bradley Bozeman at left guard. This would give them a potential starting five of Christensen/Bozeman/Lindstrom/Corbett/Moton.

RD 5, Pick 144: LB D'Marco Jackson (Appalachian State)

Jackson exploded for 119 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, six sacks, one interception, and five pass breakups this past season up the road in Boone. The Panthers have to defend the run better and this is Jackson's specialty, hence the high number of TFLs. A good rotational player that could emerge into a starter by year two or three.

RD 5, Pick 149: EDGE Isaiah Thomas (Oklahoma)

After being buried on the depth chart for the first two years of his career, Isaiah Thomas finished his collegiate career in style racking up 69 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks in his final two seasons in Norman.

RD 6, Pick 199: S Verone McKinley III (Oregon)

McKinley has really good hands and instincts and it shows up on tape. During his time at Oregon, he recorded 11 interceptions and 10 pass breakups. The Panthers would like to strengthen the back end of the secondary and allow Jeremy Chinn to play more down in the box.

RD 7. Pick 242: EDGE Michael Clemons (Texas A&M)

Drafting two edge pieces in the draft? Yep. When you lose a talent like Haason Reddick, you have to bring in multiple bodies to compete for that spot and hopefully try to fill that loss. The best way to do it is by taking two guys in the draft on cheap contracts. Clemons is an all-around good defender that can set the edge. Ideally, he and Thomas will be fighting for reps with the twos behind Yetur Gross-Matos.

