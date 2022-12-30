Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers at Buccaneers

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Buccaneers -1.5

1 Star play on the Panthers covering: My gut is telling me the Buccaneers will win and cover but relying on what it tells me has gotten me in trouble a time or two. Somehow, someway, the Panthers will take this NFC South race all the way into Week 18. No, they haven't had very much success on the road at all this year with just the one win in Seattle, but this offense can keep the ball away from Tom Brady with its powerful rushing attack. Panthers +1.5.

Over/Under: 40.5

1 Star play on the over: I know both offenses have struggled for the majority of the year but I see points being scored in this game. It's not going to be like what we saw last week in the Detroit game, but eclipsing the 20-point mark should be feasible for these two. And for what it's worth, the Panthers' last seven games played in January have gone OVER the total. Small play on the over.

My picks last season:

ATS: 7-7 (50%)

Over/Unders: 8-6 (57%)

Total: 15-13 (54%)

