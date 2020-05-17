AllPanthers
What a Successful Season Would Look Like for the Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

The 2020 NFL season is just months away from kicking off and virtually everyone is expecting the Carolina Panthers to be one of the worst teams in the league.

Carolina is ushering in a new head coach, offensive/defensive coordinators, quarterback, and essentially a brand new defense. Several betting organizations have the Panthers slated to win only two or three wins, but I have Carolina finishing with a 5-11 record. They will find ways to win a couple of games that they shouldn't, which you can see in my game-by-game predictions.

To me, 5-11 would be a successful season, and anything better could be considered a miracle. Not only are the Panthers going to be young, but they have one of the most challenging schedules in the NFL. 

What the Panthers should look for this year aside from the record is improvement from their returning players and quality play and promise from their newcomers. This is step one in getting the franchise back on track, so seeing improvement on a week-to-week basis is what should be valued the most.

The offensive line is one area that must show progress, especially after the dreadful season that the unit had in 2019. With the additions of Russell Okung and Michael Schofield, it should make for a much better outcome. Protecting the quarterback is something that every franchise must make their top priority. The injuries and beating that Cam Newton endured during his time in Carolina had a lot to do with poor production up front.

Defensively, it will be a tall task considering most of the defense will be in their first year of the organization. Chemistry may take a little longer to develop, but finishing in the top 20 in total defense could be viewed as a success.

What would you consider a successful year for the Panthers in 2020? Let us know you thoughts in the comment section below!

