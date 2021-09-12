What to Watch for in Panthers vs Jets Matchup

The Week 1 matchup between the Panthers and Jets figures to be a close one. What will determine the outcome of this game?

The Carolina Panthers 2021 season opens up with an interesting storyline. Quarterback Sam Darnold will take on his former team, the New York Jets, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Darnold has continuously suggested that this is just another game but I expect the team will rally around its new QB with some added motivation.

This matchup figures to be a close one. Both teams have young, talented rosters and are realistically in rebuild mode. So, what will determine the outcome of this game?

Panthers' offensive line vs Jets' defensive line

Earlier this week, the Panthers announced starting right guard John Miller will be held out of Week 1 after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. This is not an ideal situation given the fact that the team has openly admitted the offensive line is still a work in progress. Dennis Daley will start in Miller's place.

Head coach Matt Rhule had this to say when asked about the situation:

"I'm really comfortable with Dennis. We feel like he should be starting. He has a skillset of a starter, he's just had some bumps along the way but now he has his opportunity."

Is this just a coach trying to give his backup some confidence, or can the Panthers count on Daley holding his own against a talented defensive line? We'll find out on game day.

The aforementioned offensive line had its problems before the news about Miller missing the game. In particular–the left tackle spot has been in question all offseason. From speculation about RT Taylor Moton moving to the left side to rookie Brady Christensen protecting the blindside, the coaching staff has not felt confident about filling that position.

Cam Erving will get the first crack at the LT spot on Sunday. He'll have his hands full against John Franklin-Myers off the edge and former first-round pick Quinnen Williams in the middle. Williams broke out with seven sacks a season ago and he can also really disrupt an offense in the running game.

The difference between winning and losing often comes down to the big men up front. Pay close attention to this matchup when Carolina is on offense.

Corey Davis vs Jaycee Horn

The Jets acquired Corey Davis in the offseason to come in and be their No. 1 receiver. At 6-foot-3, 209-pounds he is by far the teams' biggest wideout.

Given Davis' size and strength, I believe that the Panthers will have to put their big corner on him. Jaycee Horn could have his hands full in his first game as a pro if this is the case. Davis had the best season of his career in 2020 posting an impressive 985 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 65 catches.

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was targeting Davis heavily throughout the preseason. This will certainly be a matchup to watch all game long.

Sam Darnold's chemistry with new teammates

It's easy to see that Darnold has won over his teammates this offseason. So much so that the team voted him as a team captain.

Winning over your teammates in the offseason and during the regular season is completely different, however. Darnold needs to make good decisions in order to maintain the coaches' and players' confidence.

In the third preseason game, Darnold seemed to be on the same page with his top three receivers: DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, and Terrace Marshall Jr. We will get our first look at how he does with All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey by his side on Sunday. CMC is one of the players that has been won over by the former Jet.

"We go pretty far back. He's a great guy–great personality. Just one of the boys. He works his butt off every single day. He's a football guy."

Let's see if Darnold can maintain the chemistry he's gained this offseason with his new teammates. It all starts this week against his former team.

