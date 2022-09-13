Will Laviska Shenault Play This Week for the Panthers?

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer planned to keep six wide receivers on the active roster heading into the 2022 season. When the opportunity arose to acquire Laviska Shenault from the Jacksonville Jaguars, it was something he couldn't pass up given how unique of a skillset the 23-year-old possesses.

Considering how late of an addition Shenault was, it was always going to be a longshot that he would be ready for the team's season opener against the Cleveland Browns. He does have some familiarity with offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo but learning this offense takes time.

In the middle of last week, head coach Matt Rhule said he had a conversation with Shenault about the plan for when he would make his Panthers debut.

"Laviska is healthy. I just told him as soon as he knows what he's doing at a high enough level that we would get him ready to go. I told him last week you'll probably be inactive [versus Cleveland] unless something happens but I'd love to try to get you ready for New York. So, get yourself ahead for this week. So if he has a good week of practice, we'd love to play him."

The initial thought was that the Panthers would use Shenault in a Deebo Samuel/Cordarrelle Patterson type of role as a hybrid receiver/running back. That might be something the coaching staff shifts toward later in the season, but that is not the immediate plan.

"It's still really early, but I don't think that's our vision right now," Rhule said when asked if he would be in running back meetings. "We feel really good about our running back situation. Even when we had Curtis [Samuel] two years ago we didn't really put him in running back meetings. Again, we have such an advantage because Ben [McAdoo] has been with him. I recruited him. I saw him in high school. So I think all of us kind of have a vision for what he is."

With Andre Roberts nursing a knee injury, it's likely that Shenault dresses for Sunday's game in New York.

