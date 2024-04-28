Inside the Pick: Scouting New Panthers DL Jaden Crumedy
Carolina had a type in the 2024 NFL Draft. Younger, athletic players with upside. Their sixth round pick, Jaden Crumedy, did not fit that bill. Crumedy is already 23-years-old and will be 24 by the time training camp opens in August.
The Panthers selected Jaden Crumedy out of Mississippi State with the 200th overall pick. He spent six years in Starkville using a redshirt season as a freshman and an extra year on the back-end of his career due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He totaled 119 tackles and 8.5 sacks while in college, the high water mark in both coming in his final season (35 and 2.5, respectively).
His athletic testing numbers at the combine and his pro day were average at best. Crumedy’s athleticism may not have popped in tights, but it shows up at times in his game film. He spent most of his career as a down lineman in a three man front which defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero runs in Carolina. Crumedy started five seasons in college under four different head coaches. His talent shined through copious adversity and his highlight moments show an impactful defender coming to Charlotte.
The key word there is highlights. Crumedy failed to make an impact far too often for a player who took as many snaps in college as he did. His production doesn’t match his games played. Especially for someone playing college snaps as a 23-year-old, almost fully developed man.
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler describes Crumedy as “an athletic pass rusher who needs to develop a calculated rush plan to unlock his talent.” At best, Crumedy will spell Derrick Brown in 2024 before developing into a true rotational piece down the line.