Adam Rank of NFL.com Predicts Every Game of Panthers' 2020 Schedule

The Panthers aren't going to be in contention for much of anything in 2020 except for maybe the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. I don't believe we will see the Panthers be that bad. However, they will likely be in the neighborhood of three to five wins, putting them extremely close.

NFL.com's Adam Rank recently predicted every game of the Carolina Panthers 2020 schedule and he, too, doesn't see much success on the horizon.

vs Oakland Raiders - Win

@ Atlanta Falcons - Loss

@ Kansas City Chiefs - Loss

vs Denver Broncos - Loss

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Loss

vs Chicago Bears - Loss

vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Loss

@ Green Bay Packers - Loss

@ Los Angeles Chargers - Win

@ New Orleans Saints - Loss

vs Detroit Lions - Win

@ Washington Redskins - Loss

vs Arizona Cardinals - Loss

vs Atlanta Falcons - Win

@ Minnesota Vikings - Loss

vs New Orleans Saints - Loss

Overall record: 4-12

Analysis of Rank's predictions: Rank is just about spot on. Last month, I released my way-too-early game by game predictions and had the Panthers finishing 5-11 with wins over the Chargers, Bears, Falcons, Lions, and Vikings. So, there are some similarities in the predictions. If the Panthers exceed five wins, it should be considered a successful season for Matt Rhule and company.

What are your thoughts on Rank's predictions? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.