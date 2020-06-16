AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Adam Rank of NFL.com Predicts Every Game of Panthers' 2020 Schedule

Schuyler Callihan

The Panthers aren't going to be in contention for much of anything in 2020 except for maybe the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. I don't believe we will see the Panthers be that bad. However, they will likely be in the neighborhood of three to five wins, putting them extremely close.

NFL.com's Adam Rank recently predicted every game of the Carolina Panthers 2020 schedule and he, too, doesn't see much success on the horizon.

vs Oakland Raiders - Win

@ Atlanta Falcons - Loss

@ Kansas City Chiefs - Loss

vs Denver Broncos - Loss

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Loss

vs Chicago Bears - Loss

vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Loss

@ Green Bay Packers - Loss

@ Los Angeles Chargers - Win

@ New Orleans Saints - Loss

vs Detroit Lions - Win

@ Washington Redskins - Loss

vs Arizona Cardinals - Loss

vs Atlanta Falcons - Win

@ Minnesota Vikings - Loss

vs New Orleans Saints - Loss

Overall record: 4-12

Analysis of Rank's predictions: Rank is just about spot on. Last month, I released my way-too-early game by game predictions and had the Panthers finishing 5-11 with wins over the Chargers, Bears, Falcons, Lions, and Vikings. So, there are some similarities in the predictions. If the Panthers exceed five wins, it should be considered a successful season for Matt Rhule and company.

What are your thoughts on Rank's predictions? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stephen A. Smith Says Panthers "Screwed Over" Cam Newton

The former Carolina Panthers star is still available in free agency

Schuyler Callihan

by

JakeDelhomme17

52% of Panthers Fans Say They Will Attend Games Despite Pandemic

Fans are on the fence about coming to games this season

Schuyler Callihan

CHAT ROOM: Is Julius Peppers the Greatest Panther of All-Time?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Ex Captain Panther

In Their Prime: Luke Kuechly or Julius Peppers?

Jason Hewitt and Schuyler Callihan pick which Panthers legend they would build their defense around

Schuyler Callihan

by

AlvoMalvo202

Do you think Cam Newton will be signed before the 2020 season starts?

Schuyler Callihan

3 Questions: Panthers Defense

We discuss some of the biggest question marks surrounding the Carolina Panthers defense

Schuyler Callihan

POLL: If Permitted, Will You Be Attending Panthers Games This Fall?

With COVID-19 still a lingering concern, Bank of America Stadium may look different this fall

Schuyler Callihan

by

Catking33

Tre Boston Approves of Matt Rhule, Says He Has the "It" Factor

The Panthers starting safety likes what he sees from his new head coach

Schuyler Callihan

All Panthers Stories of the Week

Taking a look back at some of the best from this past week

Schuyler Callihan

What to Expect From Brian Burns in Year Two

Can the second year man out of Florida State have a huge impact on the Panthers defense in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan